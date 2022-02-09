Brad Friedel’s time with Blackburn Rovers will be fondly remembered by supporters for many years to come.

After spells on the books with UCLA Bruins, Brondby, Galatasaray, Columbus Crew and Liverpool, Friedel completed a move to Blackburn Rovers in November 2000.

The American ‘keeper went on to spent the next eight years on the books at Ewood Park, cementing himself as a firm fan favourite in Lancashire.

He was an ever-present figure for Blackburn Rovers over the course of his time with the club. Friedel played a massive 355 times for Rovers before he departed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2008, keeping an impressive 118 clean sheets across all competitions.

Despite leaving Blackburn Rovers at the age of 37, Friedel went on to play at the top well into his 40s.

The Ohio-born goalkeeper spent three years on the books with Aston Villa before moving onto Spurs in 2011, where he played 67 times before bringing an end to his play days in 2015.

How well do you think you know the Blackburn Rovers legend?

Test your knowledge in the quiz below…