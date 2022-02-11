Liam Boyce played for Burton Albion for three years and became known as one of their best strikers in the club’s history.

He scored goals for Burton Albion in both the Championship and League One.

Boyce enjoyed a successful stint with the Brewers and was one of many leaders they had in their squad at the time who helped them develop as a football club and reach one of the highest points in their history.

Their fans will always look back on his time in yellow and black with fond memories and will certainly hope they find someone to replace him soon, despite him leaving a while ago now, they’ve been unsuccessful in their search since.

His consistency set him apart from his competition and you always felt there was a chance of a Burton goal if he was on the pitch.

