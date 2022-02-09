Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says Kane Hemmings has been “brilliant” since his move to the club.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the striker from League One side Burton Albion in the January transfer window.

Hemmings, 30, scored his first two goals for the Whites yesterday in their 3-0 win over Swindon Town at Prenton Park.

The Merseyside club are currently 2nd in League Two and are 10 points behind Forest Green Rovers.

‘Brilliant’…

Mellon has heaped praise on his winter arrival and has told the official club website:

“I think he’s been brilliant for us since he came. I know that people will judge him on his goals, but I think he’s just given us that knowhow at that end of the pitch and the young players around him are just thriving off it.

“His work rate is second to none, his competitiveness is second to none, he’s a very driven lad and we’re delighted to have him here.

“It’s great that he got rewarded tonight with a couple of goals, I’m really pleased for him.”

Other spells

Hemmings is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Rangers, Barnsley, Dundee, Oxford United, Notts County and Burton Albion in the past.

Tranmere signed him from the latter last month to sharpen up their attacking options ahead of their push for promotion.

The Burton-born man was a hit with his local side over the past year-and-a-half and scored a combined 20 goals for the Brewers in 63 matches.

What next for Tranmere?

Hemmings will have a spring in his step now after finding the net for the first time yesterday against the Robins and will be eyeing many more before the end of the campaign.

Tranmere are back in action this weekend away at struggling Walsall, who are now manager-less after sacking Matt Taylor today.

The Whites are then on the road against next Tuesday against Hartlepool United.