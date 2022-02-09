Oxford United fell to a disappointing defeat against Accrington Stanley in League One last night.

The game, played at the WHAM Stadium, fell in favour of the hosts as Accrington beat Oxford 2-0 to end their winless run and dampen Karl Robinson’s promotion push.

Oxford are still set-up well to fight for a play-off spot in the final months of the season, and despite last night’s defeat they remain in 5th place of the table.

Speaking to OxfordMail, Robinson said:

“How are you meant to play when every time the ball goes out they waste 30 seconds?”

It was clear Robinson wasn’t too pleased with Accrington’s game management tactics and claimed his side couldn’t get into a flow, saying; “You don’t get into a rhythm.”

Whilst Robinson may seem to be making excuses for his side’s poor display, he does understand they simply weren’t good enough on the night.

“When we got into a slight rhythm we didn’t take chances,” he said.

Accrington are notoriously harder to beat at home and the Oxford manager believes that is due to their game management techniques.

But John Coleman won’t care about that, as his side continue to impress in League One despite a consistently low budget.

What’s next for Oxford?

Up next for Oxford are Bolton Wanderers. Ian Evatt’s side are doing it all recently and this one is shaped up to be a close and exciting game.

A win for either team could be crucial for how they will fare at the end of the season and expect Robinson to have his players fired up after last night’s loss.

Bolton are enjoying a good run with striker Dion Charles on the form of his life. If Oxford want to take anything away from this one they will need to ensure he is kept quiet.