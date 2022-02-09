Newport County boss James Rowberry says Swansea City loanee Ollie Cooper was left out of the starting XI yesterday to give him a breather, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County decided not to start him last night in their 1-0 away loss at Northampton Town.

Cooper, 22, instead came on as a second-half substitute but couldn’t help his side find a leveller.

The youngster has been a key player for the Exiles this season and is enjoying plenty of game time with the League Two side.

‘Manage him and his workload’…

Rowberry has revealed why he didn’t start him against the Cobblers and has said:

“He had started 19 games in a row for the first time in senior football. I needed to manage him and his workload. We always had a thought of bringing him on and he did well when he came on.”

Season so far at Newport

Newport swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on a season-long loan last summer and Swansea gave him the green light to leave to get some experience under his belt.

He has since made 26 appearances for the fourth tier outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal and an impressive 10 assists.

Career to date

Cooper has been on the books of the Swans since the age of 11 and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He penned his first professional deal in 2019 and was handed his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against Stevenage in January last year.

The Wales youth international has since played four more times for his parent club and they have a decision to make on his future when he returns to them at the end of his Newport loan.