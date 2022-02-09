Huddersfield Town youngster Brahima Diarra has been labelled a “top player” by Simon Weaver following his strong start to life on loan with Harrogate Town.

Diarra is one of Huddersfield Town’s most promising academy talents, and the club opted to send him out on loan in January to give him a shot at first-team football.

League Two side Harrogate Town brought the 18-year-old in, and he has settled in well at Wetherby Road.

The Terriers talent started his fifth League Two game for the Sulphurites on Tuesday night, scoring his first senior goal in a 3-2 defeat to Crawley Town.

Following the game, Diarra drew high praise from Harrogate boss Weaver, who has labelled the midfielder as a “top player”.

As quoted by the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver praised Diarra for his consistent performances since arriving on loan, saying:

“Brahima is such a great character to have and, the way he plays football, that’s the way we want to play here.

“He’s a top player and it was great to see him get a goal, it’s the least he deserved. We needed his goal [at 1-0 down] and it gave us a lift.

“At 18, he is showing with his level of consistency that he is good enough to take us into that next level, which is where we want to be.

“It was another eight out of 10 performance from him, at least, and this is why the fans have taken him into their hearts.

“We’ve got to keep feeding him and making sure he’s enjoying his football.”

Making the most of his chance

Huddersfield Town fans’ excitement about what the future could bring for Diarra is more than understandable, with the midfielder already impressing at a competitive level despite being just 18.

The Frenchman has already made two senior appearances for the Terriers and has stood out in their youth set-up.

Now he holds the chance to make a name for himself on the senior stage too and given Carlos Corberan’s experience of working with and developing young talents, it may not be too long before Diarra is pushing for a first-team spot back at the John Smith’s Stadium.