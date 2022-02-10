Sunderland have suffered somewhat of a capitulation over the past two weeks, which has seen three consecutive defeats, a long-lasting managerial merry-go round and some questionable recruitment tactics.

Fans are beginning to ask questions, and here we will look at what has really gone wrong at Sunderland causing the recent events…



The board

Sunderland are owned by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, a young French businessman who took over the club almost a year ago. His tenure started strong with letters to season ticket holders showing the club’s gratitude for their support over the lockdown period.

As part of the takeover came a new structure in the academy where Sunderland appointed Kristjaan Speakman from Birmingham City as a sporting director and opted for a head coach, rather than a manager.

Fast-forward to the present day and the actions of the board have proved to lose the trust of many Wearsiders. Sunderland parted company with head coach Lee Johnson a day before deadline day and more tham 10 days on, have no replacement through the door with the club insisting a calm and patient approach is the way forward.

This seemed to worry and anger more people than it soothed as with just 17 games left at the time there didn’t seem to be time to ponder on the decisions. Now with 15 left and zero points in the past three outings, it’s fair to say criticism of the board and unrest among supporters was justified.

Recruitment

Sunderland seem to have recruited well on the face of it, bringing in quality such as Jack Clarke and Jay Matete partnered with experience in Danny Batth and Jermain Defoe, but it’s not the incomings that raised questions.

Defender Tom Flanagan left the club on deadline day with the club failing to replace him, leaving the squad thin at the back with just four natural central defenders at the club and one of those only recently returning from an 18-month injury.

It’s not the only place Sunderland lack depth; the departure of Denver Hume means the only naturally fit left-back is youngster Dennis Cirkin and it’d be unfair to suggest he can play every minute over the remaining 15 games. Is this another issue waiting to arise?

The coaches

Following Johnson’s dismissal, Michael Proctor and Mike Dodds were placed in charge.

Proctor has been in Sunderland’s academy for some time, however more recently, Dodds was appointed from Birmingham City.

Dodds was given the role of Head of Individual Development, so it’s baffling to supporters as to why he’s been in charge of the U23s since November – where there has yet to be a permanent replacement since Elliot Dickman left for Newcastle.

Both interim managers seem out of their depth, their lack of creativity and ability to adapt during a game has cost Sunderland six points so far.

This, of course, is not totally their fault as many would argue they’ve been chucked in the deep end which sees more complaints directed towards the boardroom, who have ignored first team coach Phil Jevons who surely knows the squad better than Dodds and Proctor.



Players

Sunderland’s young, refreshing squad comes with its downfalls as at the moment many would agree the squad look adrift and with no leadership.

Questions have been raised over the captaincy choice, but again could this boil down to a failure to recruit enough leadership and experience to steer the squad out of these dark times when they find themselves lost.

Only time will tell, but the Sunderland board have a lot of trust to win back.