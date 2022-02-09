QPR boss Mark Warburton has a decision to make as to whether to play Andre Gray this evening.

QPR have the striker available again as he is back in the country following his international duty with Jamaica.

The Hoops are back in action tonight at home to Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is unavailable though as he has not returned from the Africa Cup of Nations yet.

‘We’ll see’…

Warburton has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Andre is back in the UK – but Seny isn’t yet. Andre may be available to us, but we’ll see.

“Otherwise we’re good in terms of injuries, a few boys were able to rest [against Peterborough] on Saturday.”

Season so far for Gray

QPR swooped to sign the attacker in late August on a season-long loan and he has since provided them with some strong competition and depth up top.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with five goals.

Lydon Dykes led the line in their last home league game against Reading and scored a brace in their emphatic 4-0 victory so Gray has a tough task in getting back into the starting XI.

QPR situation

The R’s are 4th in the Championship table and are only two points off the automatic promotion places as things stand.

They are also six points inside the play-offs so are in a strong position right now as they chase down a place in the Premier League.

Warburton’s men are in for a tough test against Middlesbrough tonight, especially with them making the trip down to London in good spirits after knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup in their last game.

Boro are sat in 8th place and are only outside the top six on goal difference.