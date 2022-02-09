Millwall defender Dan Ballard has made a return to action with the club’s U23 side, playing 45 minutes in a clash with Ipswich Town’s youngsters.

Ballard had emerged as a key player for Gary Rowett’s side in the first half of the season, thoroughly impressing since his arrival on loan from Arsenal.

A knee injury struck at the start of December though, leaving him sidelined until now. Gary Rowett confirmed at the weekend that Ballard was back in full training with the Lions and now, the defender has picked up some valuable minutes for the club’s U23 side in a bid to return to full fitness.

The Northern Ireland international started against Ipswich Town’s youngsters in a development squad game on Tuesday afternoon, playing 45 minutes before making way for Chin Okoli.

News of Ballard’s return to action will come as a big boost to Rowett and co given the quality of his performances earlier this campaign.

Since his absence, Millwall have fallen to five defeats in their last nine Championship games, winning three times.

Back for the run-in

Millwall can still make a late charge for the play-offs if they can hit a strong run of form, but they will have to start picking up results soon if they want to do so.

Up next for the Lions is Cardiff City, who have looked much better under the management of former Millwall talisman Steve Morison. However, their results have been inconsistent, so Rowett will be looking to make a return to winning ways on Saturday.

Having Ballard back for the run-in will be a welcome boost for Millwall, so it will be hoped his return to fitness can progress smoothly.