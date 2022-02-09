Rotherham United loanee Will Grigg has suffered an injury blow, reports Andy Giddings.

Rotherham United had to substitute the striker in their 1-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon yesterday with a suspected hamstring injury.

Grigg, 30, is currently on loan with the Millers from fellow League One side Sunderland.

Paul Warne’s side are due to scan him today with BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Giddings tweeting (see below):

#rufc PW says Will Grigg has suffered a suspected hamstring injury and will be scanned tomorrow. PW added: “it doesn’t look good.” — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 8, 2022

Rotherham spell so far

Rotherham swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international on a season-long loan last summer and he has since given them more competition and depth up top.

Grigg has made 27 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with six goals.

The Millers are currently top of the League One table and are nine points clear of 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have three games in hand on them at this moment in time.

Sunderland situation

Grigg is way down the pecking order at parent club Sunderland and was also loaned out to MK Dons for the second-half of the last campaign, where he managed eight goals in 20 matches.

He was then given the green light to head out the exit door again in late August when Rotherham came calling.

The Black Cats signed him from Wigan in 2019 but he has struggled to make an impact at the Stadium of Light.

What now?

Warne will be hoping his injury isn’t too bad as his side hunt down promotion to the Championship.

He is being scanned today to assess the damage.