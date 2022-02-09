Bristol City are preparing to host Reading tonight in the Championship.

Bristol City go into this evening’s game on the back of three league games without a win.

Reading, on the other hand, have’t won in 10 and are nervously looking over their shoulder.

Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bristol City coming into this one, however Andy King, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Matty James will remain sidelined. Nathan Baker is also out with a head injury.



Andreas Weimann is one caution away from a suspension which is worth keeping an eye on.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK)

Kalas

Klose

Pring

Dasilva

Massengo

Scott

O’Dowda

Weimann

Semenyo

Martin

Prediction

Bristol City fans will fancy their chances against a side who look as if they lack any sort of confidence. A win for the home side could really help their bid of pulling away from the drop zone and levelling out before the conclusion of the season.

The trip for Reading will not be an easy one, but one they have to go into believing all three points are up for grabs. Whilst Paunovic’s squad are suffering at the moment, one positive result could see them re-gain some crucial momentum.

The Royals are in all sorts of bother at the moment and have the likes of Peterborough United and Derby County breathing down their necks. They appear to be short of confidence and will be desperate to start picking up some results sooner rather than later.

Score prediction – Bristol City 2-1 Reading