Gillingham boss Neil Harris has revealed Danny Lloyd is set to miss the next nine months after damaging his cruciate and medial ligament.

Lloyd, 30, has been a mainstay for Gillingham so far this season.

The versatile attacker has played a part in all but four of the Gills’ 31 League One games so far this season, chipping in with five goals and two assists in the process.

However, Lloyd is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Gillingham boss Harris confirming the extent of the injury picked up in the loss to Ipswich Town at the weekend.

As quoted by the club’s official media, Harris revealed the former Peterborough United and Tranmere Rovers man has suffered damage to his cruciate and medial ligament, leaving him sidelined for as much as nine months.

He said:

“It’s really bad news on Danny Lloyd, he’s damaged his cruciate and medial ligament.

“It’s going to be a nine-month job which is a real shame. It’s a big loss.

“We will give him the love that he needs.”

Gillingham’s bid to stay up

Lloyd’s injury comes as a big blow to Gillingham, but it doesn’t change the club’s goal of maintaining their League One status.

Harris looks to have instilled a new desire and determination to fight for the cause at Priestfield, securing two 1-0 wins in his first three games in charge of the club.

As it stands, Gillingham still sit five points away from safety in 22nd place, and fellow relegation candidates Crewe Alexandra and AFC Wimbledon both have games in hand. However, if teams around them continue to drop points as they are, Harris could lift the club out of the bottom four.