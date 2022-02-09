Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says they are hoping to have goalkeeper James Belshaw back this weekend.

Bristol Rovers are back in action on Saturday at home to Mansfield Town.

Belshaw, 31, has missed the past couple of games through injury but is expected to back on the grass over the next couple of days.

Anssi Jaakola has taken his place between the sticks in their recent clashes against Sutton United and Oldham Athletic.

Barton comments

Barton has said, as per a report by Bristol Live: “Belly, hopefully for the weekend all being well. He got an Ostenil in his knee so that should settle it down and he should be back on the grass.”

Bristol Rovers spell so far

Bristol Rovers swooped to sign the stopper last summer and he has since made the number one spot his own at the Memorial Ground.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and getting him back for the Mansfield game will be a boost.

Career to date

Belshaw had spells as a youngster at Notts County, Heanor Town and Walsall before moving over to America to play college soccer for Duke Blue Devils.

He then moved back to England and had a couple of stints in non-league at Nuneaton Borough and Tamworth before Harrogate Town came calling in 2017.

The Nottingham-born man then spent four years with the Sulphurites and helped them rise from the National League North to League Two during his time at the club.

What next?

Bristol Rovers lost 2-1 away at Oldham Athletic last night and will be looking to bounce back.

They have been in decent form over recent weeks though and yesterday was their first loss in seven matches.