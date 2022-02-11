Sheffield Wednesday have put together an impressive run of four wins in a row.

Darren Moore will be happy to see his side picking up form after what was a summer of change at Hillsborough.

The Owls have many players who are out of contract at the end of the season and have some decisions to make.

Here they are:

Massimo Luongo

Luongo has struggled with injuries since he joined from QPR but has impressed in the games he has played in.

Moore hasn’t given much away about Luongo and his future in South Yorkshire.

Callum Paterson

He is a crucial player for the Owls but he is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Saido Berahino

Wednesday fans knew this signing was a punt by Moore earlier in this campaign and he is yet to rekindle the form he once had in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Hutchinson

Hutchinson is a fans’ favourite and has settled in well to the three at the back of late. His experience will come in handy between now and the end of May.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

After a recent fright that he may have only signed a contract till January, it was confirmed Mendez-Laing is here till the summer at least.

He has been impressive as a wing-back and has slotted in nicely at Hillsborough.

Chey Dunkley

Dunkley’s contract coming close to an end will be something the fans will keep their eyes on with him yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Jack Hunt

He was brought back to South Yorkshire on a free transfer following his release by Championship side Bristol City at the end of last season but only signed a one-year contract.

Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith may have hoped this season would be his season to claim that number one spot. However, Bailey Peacock-Farrell came through the door on loan from Burnley and has been first choice ever since.