Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane is back training on the grass, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic are hoping that the attacker will return to action over the next week or two.

Keane, 29, has been out of action for the past few games with a hamstring injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for the Latics so far this season.

‘Touch and go’…

Wigan boss Richardson has said: “Will Keane will be touch and go about maybe coming back in the next week or two.”

Wigan spell so far

Keane linked up with the Latics in October 2020 having had a spell at the DW Stadium as a youngster back in 2013.

He scored 11 goals in all competitions last term to help the North West club stay up in League One. The former England youth international has already beaten his tally from last season in this campaign and has chipped in with 15 goals so far.

Prior to his move to the ‘Tics, he had previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

Need him back

Wigan lost 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out and are back in action this weekend at home to Charlton Athletic.

Keane’s absence has been felt as his side haven’t won in their last three league games now.

The Latics are 2nd in the League One table behind Rotherham United, who won 1-0 away at AFC Wimbledon yesterday. However, they have three games in hand on the Millers and would rise to the summit if they are able to capitalise on them.