Nottingham Forest have made Millwall ace Jed Wallace their number one target for the summer transfer window, it has been reported.

Over the course of the January transfer window, Wallace was heavily linked with a move away from Millwall.

Nottingham Forest were among those said to be keen, as were Turkish giants Besiktas, but the 27-year-old ended up remaining at The Den as he approaches the end of his contract.

Now, a fresh report has emerged from The Sun detailing Nottingham Forest’s stance on a potential summer swoop for Wallace.

The report states that not only is Steve Cooper looking to bring the Millwall man to the City Ground, but he has made Wallace his priority target for the summer transfer window. The winger sits at the top of Cooper’s list of transfer targets, so it will be hoped that they can secure a deal when the window rolls around.

The task at hand for Wallace

After making his first Championship appearance since December on Tuesday night, Wallace will be hoping to get back to his best over the final months of the season.

With interest from Nottingham Forest remaining and as his contract nears an end, the final 17 games of Millwall’s season could be his last while on the books at The Den.

The Lions still have an outside chance of pushing for the play-offs, but Gary Rowett’s men will need to get back on track if they want to make a late charge. Wallace could yet have a key role to play for Millwall, so it will be hoped he can help the Lions’ efforts to the best of his abilities as a potential summer exit beckons.