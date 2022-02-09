Barnsley captain Mads Andersen says his side “deserved better” against Luton Town last night.

Barnsley slumped to another loss yesterday after the Hatters defeated them 2-1.

The Tykes have won just once under Poya Asbaghi in 13 games all competitions since he took over from Markus Schopp in November.

They lie rock bottom of the Championship right now and are eight points from safety.

‘I was sure we would win’…

Speaking after the defeat to Luton, Andersen’s said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“It’s very very very disappointing. I think we deserved better. Everybody has put in a big effort, fighting for everything. When we scored it gave us a boost and I was sure we would win. It didn’t turn out this way.

“In the second half, we played much more on their terms, with the ball in the air. Everybody is very disappointed.”

Events of the game

Luton took the lead on 28 minutes through midfielder Allan Campbell, only for Barnsley to level things up on the stroke of half-time thanks to striker Carlton Morris.

Skipper Andersen said at this point he though he and his teammates were in the ascendency and would go on and win.

However, the Tykes failed to build on the momentum of their equaliser and Nathan Jones’ side ended up winning 2-1 after Elijah Adebayo’s penalty in the second-half.

Season for far for Andersen

Andersen has been ever-present for the Tykes so far this season and has made 26 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently in his third season at Oakwell and helped them stay up in his first year under former boss Gerhard Struber. They will need an ever bigger revival this term than that this term if they are to avoid dropping into League One.

What next for Barnsley?

Barnsley have two tough games coming up now against QPR and Coventry City before a clash versus Hull City on 22nd February.