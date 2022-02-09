Sunderland defender Danny Batth has urged his teammates to bounce back after falling to a third consecutive defeat against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Sunderland have suffered three defeats in a row now, a run of form which has seen them drop to 4th in the table. It puts the Black Cats in a position where games in hand against them could see them fall out of the play-offs.

Last night marked the first time Sunderland have led in a fixture since their 1-0 win over Portsmouth last month. The Black Cats went into half-time one up, but Cheltenham turned it around to win 2-1 and gain their first win in 13 games.

New Sunderland signing Batth has reacted to these defeats and insists he has the experience to help turn the form around. He told the SunderlandEcho:

“Obviously it’s tough for the young lads at the moment but they are good players and they can handle it. “It won’t be my first period of bad results, I know how to get through it and the luck will turn. There is nothing more to be said, you don’t want to be overtalking it and overhyping it, I think the main thing is the lads have to look at the goals. “They were both fortunate and we have to react.”

The 31-year-old defender signed for Sunderland last month from Stoke City and instantly became one of the most senior members of the squad.

Despite the poor run, Batth has noticed the loyal support amongst Wearsiders. Last weekend Sunderland fans turned out in over 38,000 to witness the return of veteran striker Jermain Defoe.

“The support has been incredible so far despite the results,” he added.



“We are so lucky and it’s a privilege to play for the club.”



What’s next for Sunderland?

Up next for Wearsiders is a trip to AFC Wimbledon, who haven’t won in 11 league outings.

This is another one where Sunderland fans should expect to come away with all three points, but history shows it doesn’t always work like that.

The League One side will be hopeful of having a manager in the dugout for Saturday’s game and with the hosts on such a poor run, it could be the perfect game for a new manager to build some momentum.