Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says George Johnston didn’t play yesterday due to a sickness bug.

Bolton Wanderers had to pull him out of the squad for last night’s game.

Johnston, 23, has been a regular for the Trotters this season and has made 32 appearances in all competitions.

His teammates didn’t need him against Charlton Athletic though and ended up winning 2-1.

‘No way he could play’…

Evatt has revealed why the defender was out of action versus the Addicks, as per a report by The Bolton News:

“He suffered with a sickness bug. We don’t think it is going to be a long one but he hasn’t been able to keep any food down so there was no way he could play tonight.”

The good news is that the Trotters don’t think he will be out for too long and they will be hoping he can make his return as soon as possible.

Another big win for Bolton

Bolton are on a roll at the moment and took the lead last night through Dion Charles after just 10 minutes.

Charlton equalised in the second-half thanks to Chuks Aneke. However, the hosts went up the other end and scored the winner through defender Will Aimson.

Evatt’s men are unbeaten in their last six league games now and have won five of them, conceding just twice in the process as Manchester City loanee James Trafford continues to impress.

They are now 11 points off the play-offs with 16 games left of the season to play as they eye a late push for promotion.

Next up for the North West club is a tricky trip to the Kassam Stadium this weekend to face 5th place Oxford United, followed by another away game next Tuesday at Burton Albion.