Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson over a week ago now and there is still uncertainty surrounding who his replacement will be.

The timing of the dismissal raised more questions than the actual dismissal itself as many Sunderland fans branded the day before deadline day a very peculiar time to part ways with Johnson.

Many hoped a replacement would have been ready to go, but it seems now that wasn’t the case, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman insisting the Black Cats will “not be rushed” into a decision when speaking last week.

Who is in contention?

Duncan Ferguson emerged as an early contender for the vacant Sunderland job, but it has since been confirmed he is to remain in Everton’s backroom staff under Frank Lampard.

Roy Keane was the next name to gain momentum and he remains among those being linked with the job. He is a popular choice amongst the fans too, so the hold-up within the club seems bizarre.

Keane is thought to have had an interview late last week and reports from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed Sunderland held second interviews just yesterday, prior to their defeat against Cheltenham.

SUNDERLAND. Some second interviews for managerial candidates held today … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 8, 2022

No one knows for certain who had second interviews, but with Alex Neil, Grant McCann, Neil Lennon and Sabri Lamouchi among names heavily mentioned, it would be naive to rule them out completely.

When can we expect a new manager on Wearside?

Despite the club not wanting to be rushed, surely it is vital there is a permanent appointment in the dugout for the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Sunderland have in many ways wasted two games while pondering on the next manager, and those six points dropped could be crucial in the Black Cats push for promotion.