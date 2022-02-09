Oldham Athletic’s Sam Hart says last night’s victory over Bristol Rovers was a “special win”.

Oldham Athletic beat the Gas 2-1 at Boundary Park to boost their survival hopes.

Hart, 25, played the full 90 minutes at left-back to help his side pick up a crucial three points.

He took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see below):

Special win under the lights tonight! The gaff was bouncing! Thank you all for your amazing support! We go again Saturday! Thank you all @OfficiaIOAFC #oafc💙 — Sam hart (@Samhart123) February 8, 2022

Sheridan’s impact

Oldham decided to bring John Sheridan back for a sixth spell in charge late last month and his return has sparked an upturn in performances.

They haven’t lost in his opening three games since he took over, winning two of them, and have only conceded once.

The North West club took the lead after only a minute yesterday through Davis Kellior-Dunn before the ex-Wrexham man got his second of the game half an hour later.

Bristol Rovers pulled one back on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Sam Nicholson’s goal but Joey Barton’s side couldn’t find an equaliser.

Oldham are now two points from safety with a game in-hand on Carlisle United above them.

Hart has a home at Oldham

Hart moved to the Latics in June last year having previously played for the likes of Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Southend United.

He has been a key player so far this season and has made 20 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal from defence.

Oldham are back in action this weekend away at promotion chasing Newport County as they look to keep their recent revival under Sheridan going.