Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has drawn high praise from Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as striker Keinan Davis enjoys a strong start to life at the City Ground.

The 23-year-old has been a big hit since joining Nottingham Forest on loan in the January transfer window.

Davis hasn’t quite been able to make it work since breaking into Aston Villa’s first-team, managing only six goals in 86 games for the club. However, his performances for Cooper’s Forest have quickly made him a popular figure at the City Ground.

Amid Davis’ strong start to life with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved to heap praise on Cooper

As quoted by Birmingham World, Gerrard labelled the Nottingham Forest manager as “brilliant”, saying:

“I’ve had a conversation with Steve Cooper as well.

“Steve is brilliant at updating you with progress and the type of work that he is obviously continuing with Keinan. Steve has given him the opportunity to play regular games which is what he needed.”

Gerrard went on to add that Davis’ future at Aston Villa will be assessed in the summer, insisting that he will be given a chance to show his worth during pre-season.

“We’re hoping he can stay healthy, he can continue knocking the appearances out and keep adding goals and really help contribute to Forest finishing the season strong and again, like Cam [Archer], he will come away with us on pre-season, we will give him opportunities, we will see where he’s at and we’ll make a decision from there.

“But listen, we won’t stand in anyone’s way in terms of people we feel need football and a different challenge at that time but they are very much Aston Villa players that are representing our club and we wish them all well.”

Is something special on the horizon?

Nottingham Forest’s surge up the Championship table has already made Cooper a much-adored figure at the City Ground, but this could be just the beginning of something much bigger.

Forest are back in contention for a play-off finish and could jump into the top six if results go their way on Wednesday night. Not only that, but an FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town awaits after humbling Leicester City.

Loaned-in striker Davis could have a key role to play in the run-in too. Lewis Grabban is set to miss the next two months through injury, so the striker will be hoping to keep up his strong start to life with Nottingham Forest.