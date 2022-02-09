Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he didn’t have the right opportunity to throw Newcastle United loanee Matty Longstaff on for his debut last night.

Mansfield Town put their January signing on the bench yesterday but decided not to bring him on a substitute.

The Stags ended up beating Colchester United 2-1 in the end to boost their promotion hopes.

Longstaff, 21, will now be hoping he can make his first appearance for his new club away at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

‘Was never comfortable’…

Clough has revealed why he didn’t bring the youngster against the U’s, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad: