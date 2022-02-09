Mansfield Town boss reveals why Newcastle United loanee Matty Longstaff didn’t play last night
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he didn’t have the right opportunity to throw Newcastle United loanee Matty Longstaff on for his debut last night.
Mansfield Town put their January signing on the bench yesterday but decided not to bring him on a substitute.
The Stags ended up beating Colchester United 2-1 in the end to boost their promotion hopes.
Longstaff, 21, will now be hoping he can make his first appearance for his new club away at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
‘Was never comfortable’…
Clough has revealed why he didn’t bring the youngster against the U’s, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:
“I wanted to get Matty Longstaff on but just didn’t have the opportunity with the way the game was going.
“It was never comfortable at 1-0 tonight because of the quality of their players. But we thoroughly deserved the three points in the end. Seeing a game out like that is just as important as the way we played in the first half.”
Important win for Mansfield
Mansfield are flying at the moment in League Two and haven’t lost for 10 league games now. They have risen from the bottom half of the table to 5th place over recent times and are only three points off the top three last night.
They took the lead on 19 minutes through striker Rhys Oates and doubled their advantage in stoppage time at the end of the game when Jordan Bowery slotted home a penalty.
Colchester pulled one back on 90+7 through Alan Judge but it was too little too late for the Essex club.
Longstaff debut this weekend?
Longstaff’s move to Mansfield sent shockwaves through the Football League on the final day of the transfer window last month.
He has already played 20 times for Newcastle’s first-team so far in his career. The England youth international spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Aberdeen in Scotland but struggled for game time.