Preston North End host Huddersfield Town tonight in the hope of extending their league unbeaten run to five, with a move into the Championship’s top-half possible.

Ryan Lowe took over at Deepdale in December after an impressive time with League One’s Plymouth Argyle. He has since overseen the Lilywhites’ rise up the table and has been at the helm to witness some of the best football seen at Deepdale this season.

They face tough opposition in the Terriers tonight, who are hopeful of securing at least a play-off position in their fight to return to the top flight. Huddersfield Town currently sit 5th and are unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

Team News

Josh Murphy has returned to training following a long-term absence, but the 26-year-old isn’t ready for a return to first-team action just yet. However, there are no fresh injury worries for Lowe and co to contend with heading into tonight’s game.

Daniel Johnson, Emil Riis and Patrick Bauer all run the risk of suspension, entering tonight’s affair one booking away from the fifth that would see them suspended.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Iversen (GK)

van den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Potts

Browne

Whiteman

McCann

Cunningham

Archer

Riis

Preston North End may well be up against it tonight, but the feeling with Lowe at the helm is that anything can happen, and surprise results can come out of nowhere.

With the home crowd behind them and a point to prove following Huddersfield’s win over Preston earlier this season, this may not be an easy game for Carlos Corberan’s in-form Huddersfield Town.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight.