Rotherham United’s Mickel Miller is expected to be out of action for a month, reports Andy Giddings.

Rotherham United have been dealt an injury setback as they hunt down a return to the Championship.

Miller, 26, has been a regular for the Millers during the first-half of this season.

However, Paul Warne says he faces a spell on the sidelines now with BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Giddings tweeting:

#rufc PW says Mikel Miller is expected to be out of action for a month. Rathbone has suffered a minor back injury. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 8, 2022

Enjoyed this season at Rotherham

Miller has enjoyed this campaign at Rotherham and has made 21 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and six assists.

He joined the Yorkshire club in 2020 and played nine time for them during the first-half of last term before they loaned him out to Northampton Town to get some game time under his belt.

The Londoner returned to the ASSEAL New York Stadium last summer and has since forced his way back into Warne’s plans.

Prior to his move to the Millers, he had previously had spells at Carshalton Athletic and Hamilton Academical.

Big win

Miller wasn’t in the squad yesterday but his side didn’t need him in the end as they won 1-0 away at AFC Wimbledon thanks to Josh Kayode’s goal in the second-half.

It was a hard fought win and leaves them nine points clear at the top of the League One table.

Wigan Athletic sit 2nd and have three games in hand at this moment in time. However, they were defeated 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Next up for Rotherham is a trip to Hillsborough themselves this Sunday.