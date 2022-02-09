Derby County will have Krystian Bielik available for selection against Middlesbrough, Wayne Rooney has confirmed.

The Polish defensive midfielder made his first start on Tuesday night since returning from a second ACL injury, helping the Rams secure another important win.

Bielik played 81 minutes as goals from Craig Forsyth, Tom Lawrence and Festy Ebosele helped secure a 3-1 win. However, the Rams ace was forced off late on after picking up a cut close to his eye.

Following the game though, Derby County boss Rooney has moved to confirm that, despite the cut, Bielik will be fine to feature against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney stated that the 24-year-old will have his wound stitched up and will be available for selection.

He said:

“Krystian is fine.

“He has a small cut. He will get a stitch or two, he will be fine.”

Bielik’s welcome return

With Derby County looking to pull off a stunning escape from the Championship relegation zone, having Bielik back is a huge boost.

His impact has already been felt, netting a crucial equaliser against Birmingham City in his first game back.

Now with his first start under his belt, the former Charlton Athletic loan star will be hoping to kick on and nail down a place in Rooney’s starting XI. Options in the middle of the park are limited, but youngster Liam Thompson has impressed in midfield this season, playing alongside fellow academy graduate Max Bird for much of the campaign.

Middlesbrough will present Bielik and co with a tough test though, having won five of their last six Championship games.