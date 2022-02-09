Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says yesterday’s defeat to Bolton Wanderers was a “disappointing loss”.

Charlton Athletic lost 2-1 away at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Addicks have been defeated for the first time in four league matches and have gone three points behind Ian Evatt’s side now.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after the game yesterday to send the following message (see below):

Disappointing loss tonight 2-1 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) February 8, 2022

Events of the game

Charlton made the trip up north in good spirits after three wins on the spin against Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

Their opponents Bolton are enjoying a strong run of form themselves as well and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Dion Charles’ 10th minute goal.

The Addicks pushed for an equaliser in the second-half and found it on 76 minutes through January recruit Chuks Aneke.

However, Johnnie Jackson’s side were level for just eight minutes before defender Will Aimson scored the winner for the hosts.

Charlton’s situation now

The play-offs are slipping away from Charlton and their poor start to the season is coming back to haunt them now unless they can hit some serious form between now and May.

They are currently sat in 13th place in the table on 39 points and are 14 points off the top six with 16 games left to play.

Next up for the London club is a trip to the DW Stadium this weekend to face promotion chasing Wigan Athletic. Leam Richardson’s men are 2nd in the league behind Rotherham United and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.