Bournemouth host Birmingham City tonight in a game that may prove vital to their automatic promotion push.

The Cherries have fallen out of the top two following back-to-back defeats in the Championship before returning to winning ways last time out against Barnsley.

Birmingham City come into this one on inconsistent form which has seen them hover over the relegation zone for the majority of this season. They will be hoping to upset the odds tonight and come away with all three points.

Team News

Ethan Laird, who was expected to be ready for tonight’s outing, has suffered an injury setback that will keep him sidelined for a little longer. The Manchester United loanee is yet to make his Cherrie’s debut after signing for them back at the start of January.

Gary Cahill will be available for selection again following his dismissal against Barnsley after enduring his suspension last weekend in the FA Cup.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Phillips

Kelly

Zemura

Lerma

Billing

Pearson

Christie

Solanke

Anthony

Bournemouth will go into this one favourites, despite their disappointing FA Cup exit to Boreham Wood just a few days ago. Scott Parker will be expecting his team to bounce back and win this one, if they don’t, they risk Blackburn Rovers extending the gap between them and the Cherries.

The Blues definitely have the quality to beat Bournemouth, but they will need to be at the top of their game, and with Bournemouth being at home, they should have the edge over the visitors.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight.