Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed he tried to sign Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg during his time in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

Currently in his second loan spell with Preston North End, van den Berg has become a popular figure at Deepdale.

The young Dutchman first linked up with the Lilywhites in February 2021 and he has gone on to play 50 times for the Championship club, picking up valuable first-team experience away from parent club Liverpool.

Now, van den Berg has drawn high praise from Preston boss Lowe.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Lowe revealed that he tried to sign the young defender during his time in charge of Plymouth Argyle. Here’s what he had to say on van den Berg:

“Well I did see him (before coming here) because I tried to sign him for Plymouth Argyle.

“He chose to come here and obviously he was always going to do that because it’s the Championship. We know the quality he has got and he’s still a young lad, learning.

“Again, he is obviously not ours, but he’s been thrusted in to come and play for us, the way we play and he’s becoming a man on a daily basis. His footballing ability is very good but if you ask Sepp, he probably wants to get better and better.”

Pushing for the play-offs

Having revived their season since Lowe’s arrival, Preston North End find themselves among the chasing pack for a spot in the Championship play-offs.

Although the Lilywhites sit just in the bottom half of the table in 13th, they are only four points away from the top six. Many of the teams around them hold games in hand, but Lowe’s men have built up plenty of momentum and will be looking to maintain their charge over the coming weeks and months.

Loaned in star van den Berg looks set to play a key role for Preston over the remainder of the season, playing all 90 minutes of every Championship game since Lowe’s appointment.

He will be looking to keep up his strong form when North End face fellow in-form play-off contenders Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.