Stoke City returned to winning ways in comfortable fashion last night, defeating Swansea City 3-0 at home.

Michael O’Neill’s side headed into the game without a Championship in three games, but the Potters cruised to a comfortable win over out-of-form Swansea City to keep in touch with the play-off spots.

The scores were level heading into the break, but it took only two minutes for Jaden Philogene-Bidace to put Stoke City ahead after the restart.

Lewis Baker then converted from 12 yards shortly before the hour-mark after Ryan Bennett saw red for a handball. Baker then turned provider in the 78th minute, finding Jacob Brown who duly fired home.

But who stood out on a successful night? Here, we look at Stoke City’s standout performers in the win…

Ben Wilmot – WhoScored rating 8.0

The 22-year-old has been a big hit since moving out to right-back, putting in another impressive display in the victory over Swansea City.

Wilmot wasn’t only defensively sound, but he marauded forward on a number of occasions too, further staking his claim for a regular starting spot ahead of Tommy Smith.

Lewis Baker – WhoScored rating 8.1

January signing Baker put in another impressive display, chipping in with a goal and an assist as he beds in well following his arrival from Chelsea.

The central midfielder made four successful tackles and had a 90% pass completion percentage – with Phil Jagielka the only other player in Stoke City’s starting XI ahead of him (94%).

Jaden Philogene-Bidace – WhoScored rating 9.5

Philogene-Bidace put in a complete performance on the left-hand side for Stoke City, with his first goal in red and white topping off a brilliant individual display.

The young winger was a constant threat on the wing, completing five successful dribbles and four tackles – joint-best with fellow standout Baker.