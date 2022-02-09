Fulham continued their march towards the Championship title with a 3-0 win over Millwall on Tuesday night.

Marco Silva’s side made it five wins from their last six Championship games, extending an eight-point gap to 2nd place Blackburn Rovers with another win over Millwall.

Fulham opened the scoring in typical fashion with Aleksandar Mitrovic finding the back of the net after a cross from Neco Williams. The Serbian hotshot added his second of the night and his 30th of the season shortly after the second half began, pouncing after Fabio Carvalho’s shot was saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Second-half substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid then added a third late on, diverting a Carvalho effort home.

So, who starred for Fulham in their midweek victory over Millwall? We take a look at three who stood out last night…

Marek Rodak – WhoScored rating 7.4

It was a pretty quiet night at the office for the 25-year-old, but he was on hand to keep Millwall out when called upon.

Rodak made two good saves to deny Jed Wallace and Benik Afobe on his way to keeping his ninth clean sheet in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

Fabio Carvalho – WhoScored rating 7.5

After a January window riddled with speculation and a failed move to Liverpool, Carvalho put in another performance both himself and Fulham fans can be proud of.

The 19-year-old was heavily involved once again, picking up an assist and completing 91% of his passes, losing possession only once.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – WhoScored rating 8.4

Mitrovic’s ridiculous form continued on Tuesday night, netting twice to move within one goal of the Championship goalscoring record with 17 games still to play.

With 30 goals scored this season, he now has more goals than Barnsley, Peterborough United, Hull City, Swansea City and Millwall after 27 appearances.