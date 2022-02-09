Derby County picked up another important Championship win on Tuesday night, defeating Hull City 3-1.

Wayne Rooney’s side continue to make their unlikely charge for safety, picking up their ninth win of the season to move them within four points of safety.

Craig Forsyth put Derby County ahead on 19 minutes, firing home a lovely header on his 250th appearance for the club. Rams talisman and captain Tom Lawrence then added a second before Festy Ebosele made it three just after the break.

Hull City pulled one back when a Brandon Fleming cross deflected in off goalscorer Forsyth, but the Rams went on to secure all three points.

So, who stood out for Derby County last night? We take a look at three who thoroughly impressed here…

Jason Knight – WhoScored rating 7.8

The Irish talent’s work rate and determination in the middle of the park epitomised the desire shown by the Derby County players in recent months.

His clever movement opened up the space for Ebosele to add a third, also providing an assist of his own when his deep cross was headed home by Forsyth.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 8.0

Derby County’s talismanic skipper impressed once again at Pride Park, with his goal and assist taking him to 14 goal contributions in 27 Championship games (nine goals, five assists).

It wasn’t just his attacking efforts that earned praise though, helping out defensively to help Rooney’s side secure another important victory.

Festy Ebosele – WhoScored rating 8.1

After rumours of a move to Udinese were squashed by Rooney, Ebosele showed exactly why he’s so important to Derby County on Tuesday night.

The electric wideman further endeared himself to the Pride Park faithful with another standout performance on the wing, adding his second goal of the season as Derby County ensured all three points remained in Derbyshire.