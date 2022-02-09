Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has opened up on the decision to let George Puscas leave in January, insisting it was an opportunity for all parties to “move on”.

Despite a lack of options at the top of the pitch, Reading allowed the Romanian international to join Serie B side Pisa SC in January.

The move leaves Lucas Joao as the only senior striker currently available to Paunovic, with Yakou Meite and Jahmari Clarke still working their way back to full fitness after respective injury absences.

Now, Paunovic has moved to defend the decision to sanction a move for Puscas.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, the Royals boss insisted that the deal was a good opportunity for all parties to “move on”, also revealing that the club are open to bringing in a free agent to bolster their ranks.

“It was an opportunity for all parties to change and now we all move on to our goals and objectives in front of us,” he said.

“We are going to look at Yakou coming back as a big and massive improvement in the team. We are going to look at Jahmari who’s finally fit and training with the first team who showed in the past that he can be helpful to the team.

“We are going to look to see if we can improve in free agency our backline and other opportunities.

“We still have two spots on our current squad we can fulfill so we are limited but we have some room for improvement still.”

Moving forward…

With Puscas’ departure confirmed, Reading will now turn to their other attacking options as they bid to maintain their Championship status.

The Royals are on a terrible run of form, falling to five consecutive league defeats – not to forget the FA Cup loss to Kidderminster Harriers back in January. Of those five defeats, Reading have failed to score in three, falling to a 4-0 loss to QPR most recently.

Peterborough United sit only two points behind Reading in the Championship table, and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County are only four points behind as they continue their unlikely push for safety.

The Royals have to turn around their form now, starting with Wednesday night’s clash against 17th placed Bristol City.