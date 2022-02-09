Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has shed light on the decision to leave QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo out of his EFL squad.

Shodipo, 24, linked up with Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer in a bid to pick up regular game time away from parent club QPR.

However, the Irishman hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in Moore’s Owls side, with injury disrupting his involvement. Overall, Shodipo has played 19 times for the club, with his last outing coming off the bench in a 2-0 win against Crewe Alexandra back in December.

Now, following the January transfer window, Shodipo has been left out of Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad.

Moore has now moved to shed light on the decision, telling The Star that it leaves the door open for a free agent to come in if needs be – although that is highly unlikely. The Sheffield Wednesday boss went on to confirm that Shodipo can be added back on before the March 24th deadline too as the winger continues his recovery from injury.

“The decision was made because we felt that if we were looking to bring in a free transfer then maybe,” the Owls boss said.

“But really we’re not going to. I said it before, to bring in a free transfer now, it’ll take four to six weeks to get them fit then another few weeks to get them ready. What’s the point? I might as well wait for the ones on the treatment table.

“Mide can be added back on. He has got a long-term injury so we’ll take a look at it.

“So that’s why we’ve done it. We know that if he does recover in time, which we do expect him to, then we can add him back on.