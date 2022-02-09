Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed both Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles are facing up to two months out through injury.

Kelly and Eccles were both absent from Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

The Coventry City skipper’s last outing came against Millwall in late December but returned to training earlier this week, while 21-year-old midfielder Eccles’ absence came after playing 73 minutes in the Sky Blues’ FA Cup loss to Southampton.

Following Tuesday’s draw with Blackpool, Robins delivered the bad news on the duo.

As quoted by Coventry Live, the Coventry City boss labelled Eccles’ injury as “horrific”, confirming he has torn his calf and a nearby tendon. As for Kelly, he has re-injured his hamstring, leaving both on the sidelines for six to eight weeks.

Here’s what Robins had to say:

“Josh is struggling, he’s out for about six to eight weeks. It’s horrific.

“He’s done his calf, torn it, and a tendon that is in there.

“He did it on Saturday and we didn’t think it was anything serious. He wasn’t in too much pain and I asked him about it on Monday to see if he was OK and he was quite confident that he was going to train and be available for the game.

“Liam has re-torn his hamstring, so that’s another six to eight weeks or so.”

In their absence…

Gustavo Hamer and Ben Sheaf partnered one another in the middle of the park against Blackpool, and it would be assumed that they will continue alongside each other as they have done for much of this season.

Jamie Allen is another option in the middle of the park, while Jordan Shipley can play centrally if needs be too.

Todd Kane came in for Eccles on the right-hand side on Tuesday, but Robins revealed that he is playing through injury too.

It will be hoped that both Kelly and Eccles can progress through their respective recoveries without any obstacles as Robins contends with injury problems heading into the run-in.