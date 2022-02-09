Stoke City face a nervous wait to see the extent of Tyrese Campbell’s injury after he was forced off against Swansea City on Tuesday night.

The young forward missed the majority of Stoke City’s 2020/21 campaign through injury before making his return to action back in October.

Since then, he has been back amongst Michael O’Neill’s side, starting seven games and making eight appearances as a substitute.

However, Campbell was forced off after pulling up in the latter stages of the first half, making way for Josh Maja as the Potters went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 win.

Following the game, Stoke City boss O’Neill moved to provide an early update on the striker’s injury.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill insisted that putting Campbell in a leg brace as he left the game was only precautionary, adding that he will be further assessed on Wednesday morning.

“It’s too early to say.

“It’s a precaution in a leg brace but we’ll just have to assess that in the morning.”

O’Neill went on to add that it isn’t the same knee he injured last season.

Fingers crossed…

Given how long Campbell spent out over the course of 2021, it will be hoped that the issue picked up against Swansea City isn’t anything long-term as he bids to get back to his best.

After such a long absence, Campbell hasn’t recaptured the form shown prior to the injury just yet.

However, he remains one of Stoke City’s top young talents and will have a key role to play for the Potters in the years to come, with O’Neill urging everyone to remain patient as Campbell builds up his self-belief and positivity.