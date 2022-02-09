Peterborough United travel to Wales tomorrow night to take on Cardiff City in a relegation six-pointer in the Championship.

Posh have so far experienced an extremely difficult return to Championship football following their promotion last season. The Cambridgeshire side sit 22nd in the league table, two points behind Reading with a game in hand.

They have the joint-worst defence in the league (55 conceded), but manager Darren Ferguson will be hoping his team can kick-start what is set to be a crucial month in their quest for survival. In their previous fixture, Posh emerged victorious in an FA Cup fourth round tie against QPR, with Joe Ward and youngster Ricky-Jade Jones both scoring their first of the season.

Their opponents, Cardiff, lost their own FA Cup tie to previous Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1, but put in a valiant display. They sit 20th in the second tier, nine points ahead of their opponents.

Peterborough United team news

In terms of injuries, Ferguson has more options at his disposal now than at any other part of the season so far. He will still be without midfielders Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor, however, who both remain sidelined with foot and hamstring issues respectively.

Elsewhere in the squad, leading figures Oliver Norburn and Mark Beevers are both back to full fitness after completing 90 minutes against QPR at the weekend. Their minor injuries had kept them out of Posh’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in the league.

Loanee striker Callum Morton will also provide Ferguson with a selection headache, as he returns after being cup tied at the weekend.

The likes of Jones and Ward may also be in the manager’s plans, following their performances on Saturday. Both have played little football this season, either due to injury or poor form.

Predicted Lineup (3-4-1-2): Benda, Kent, Edwards, Beevers, Ward, Fuchs, Norburn, Mumba, Poku, Clarke-Harris, Marriott