Brede Hangeland was a mainstay in the Fulham side for much of his six-and-a-half-year stay at Craven Cottage.

After establishing himself as a key player for Danish side FC Copenhagen, Hangeland made the move over to England in January 2008 to link up with Fulham.

Managed by Roy Hodgson at the time, Fulham parted ways with a reported £2.5m to bring him in.

The towering defender went on to become a popular figure at Craven Cottage, eventually becoming captain before moving on in the summer of 2014.

Over the course of his time on the books with Fulham, Hangeland played a hefty 272 times. He was an ever-present figure at the back, helping the Cottagers to the Europa League Final during their historic 2009/10 European campaign.

Hangeland’s time with the club will be fondly remembered by Fulham supporters despite his bizarre end to his time at Craven Cottage. The Norwegian defender was informed of his departure by email before going on to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer in August 2014.

However, despite the departure, both fans and the player can look back on the spell fondly.

