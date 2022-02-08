Stoke City youngster Lewis Macari has completed a loan move to League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk, it has been confirmed.

The Potters youngster, who turns 20 today, has been a regular for the Championship club’s U18 and U23 sides since making his way through the youth ranks, though he is still waiting on his senior debut for the club.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Macari has headed out on loan to pick up some first-team experience away from Stoke City.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk have swooped in to sign Macari on loan.

The deal will keep the talented defender in Ireland for six months, giving him the chance to further his development away from Stoke City as he takes the next step in his career.

A step up…

Excluding a brief loan spell with Market Drayon back in 2019, Macari has spent the rest of his career to date picking up game time in Stoke City’s youth academy.

The Scottish youth international has played a hefty 43 times for the Potters’ U23 side, chipping in with one goal and one assist in the process. He also played 33 times for the U18s, operating mainly as a centre-back. However, he has shown he can operate in other roles too, also playing as a left-back on occasion.

Macari has a promising career ahead of him and will be determined to make good on his chance to impress out on loan with Michael O’Neill keen to see how he fares at first-team level.