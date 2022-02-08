Sheffield United host West Brom on Wednesday evening as Paul Heckingbottom’s side look to continue their charge up the Championship table.

The Blades head into the midweek clash off the back of three consecutive wins in the Championship, defeating Birmingham City 2-1 last time out. With a win over West Brom, Heckingbottom’s men would move level on points with the Baggies as they bid to break into the play-off spots.

As for West Brom, the clash with Sheffield United will be Steve Bruce’s first game in charge at The Hawthorns. Valerien Ismael was let go by the club last week after a disappointing tenure, opening the door for Bruce to take the reigns of his 12th club.

Sheffield United team news

The Blades were hit with a blow at the start of this week when Heckingbottom confirmed Rhian Brewster will remain sidelined for the rest of the season, so the door is open for one of Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick, or Daniel Jebbison to break back into the starting XI.

Morgan Gibbs-White is nearing a return but the Blades are wary of rushing him back.

However, there are no fresh injuries to contend with, giving Heckingbottom a decent number of options.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Davies

Bogle

Berge

Norwood

Norrington-Davies

Ndiaye

Sharp

McGoldrick

Heckingbottom has a good selection of midfield options available to him, so John Fleck could maintain his place in the starting XI if the Blades boss opts against deploying two strikers against West Brom. Maintaining the same defence makes sense given the Baggies’ struggles in front of goal this season, so it will be hoped that Sheffield United can keep a third clean sheet in four games.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.