Last Summer saw Cardiff City lose a number of key players such as Junior Hoilett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – and the end of this season sees the Bluebirds lose even more players who have been integral to the starting XI for a long time.

This puts Steve Morison in a tricky position over how many players the City are able to retain due to a tight budget and an underwhelming 2021/22 Championship campaign.

With Morison being new to the world of first-team management it could be an overwhelming task to persuade players to stay.

Here we look at the 10 Cardiff City players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Alex Smithies

The former QPR goalkeeper was signed by Neil Warnock for £3.6million in the summer of the 2018/19 season. Since then, Smithies has been a reliable figure in-between the sticks for the Bluebirds making 89 appearances and he’s kept 20 clean sheets in the process.

With the stopper likely on a big wage, it is likely that Cardiff will be willing to let Smithies go so that more wage space is opened up to bring some fresh faces in.

Sean Morrison

The Cardiff captain has recently been sidelined for nine months after picking up a nasty ACL injury against Barnsley last Wednesday. Overall, Morrison has been a key player over the years and his leadership was a key factor in the surprise 2017/18 promotion season.

Over the past couple of seasons, it is noticeable that Morrison has started to find it more difficult to keep up with the pace of Championship football. With the picking up of this injury and the number of promising young defenders such as Mark McGuinness. Morrison’s time in the Welsh capital may be coming to an abrupt end.

Ciaron Brown

Brown was signed from non-league side Wealdstone where he made a number of impressive performances. After a period of time out on loan at Scottish side Livingston, Brown became a regular starter under Mick McCarthy even though he was being played out of position. After a number of mistakes and poor performances, Brown has been loaned out to Oxford United and looks unlikely to ever make another appearances in a Cardiff City shirt.

Aden Flint

The 6ft 7in centre-back signed for the Bluebirds from bitter rivals Bristol City in the summer of the 2019/20 season. After sporadic appearances and a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday that ended prematurely due to injury, Flint has become a crucial performer this season making 25 league appearances and scoring four goals.

If Cardiff fail to renew Flint’s contract then they may struggle to find another centre-back who has been as commanding and courageous as he has been this season.

Joe Ralls

Losing Ralls could impact the Bluebirds massively. After being at the club for over 10 years and donning the blue shirt 297 times so far, Cardiff will lose a tenacious and unshakeable force in midfield if Ralls’ contract is unable to be renewed before it runs out.

Will Vaulks

The hardworking midfielder was signed from Rotherham in the 2019/20 season and has made 103 appearances during his tenure in South Wales. He has also scored iconic goals that will live in the memory of City fans for a long time – the pick of the bunch being his half-way line effort against Brentford in the 2020/21 season.

A lack of recent form and the consistent performances of Ryan Wintle may mean that Vaulks’ contract is not renewed.

Marlon Pack

Pack is another player that was signed in the 2019-20 season, leaving the Robins to their rivals over the Severn Bridge. Pack was first seen as a cool head in the centre of the park, but as time has gone on if Cardiff want to progress with passing and attacking football it is likely that Pack will leave after this season.

Leandro Bacuna

The Curacao international was signed from Reading in the 2018/19 January transfer window. Due to a number of poor performances, and Bacuna falling down the pecking order in the Cardiff starting line-up, he may never make another appearance for the club before his contract runs out.

Josh Murphy

Cardiff’s third highest bought player for £11million, Murphy has massively underachieved since signing for the club. After making 100 appearances, scoring 14 goals and showing glimpses of his full potential Murphy was sent out on loan to Preston this season. After making a meagre seven appearances for the Lilywhites and picking up an injury – it seems likely that Murphy will be a free agent this summer.

Isaac Vassell

The centre-forward has only made two appearances for the Bluebirds since joining in 2019. Apart from scoring the winning goal against Luton Town on his debut, Vassell has made no other impact for the club, sitting out on the sidelines with injuries for the majority of his Cardiff career. Due to his lack of game time, City will surely be adamant on not renewing his contract before it runs out.