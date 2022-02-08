Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has provided a promising injury update on Twitter, confirming the blow suffered against Morecambe isn’t as bad as first feared.

The 28-year-old has spent the vast majority of this season watching on from the sidelines.

Across all competitions, Windass has been limited to only eight Sheffield Wednesday appearances, managing four goals and one assist in the process. He started his second consecutive game against Morecambe at the start of this month only to be forced off in the second half, leading to fears he could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Now though, Windass has moved to provide fans with a positive update on Twitter.

The Sheffield Wednesday talisman first confirmed that the injury isn’t as bad as first feared before adding that he will be back before the end of the season after initial fears his campaign was over.

Better than first feared 👌🏻 https://t.co/T4wE5s3d27 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) February 8, 2022

Well I thought I was out for the season and now I’m not , that’s all I’ll say 👌🏻 https://t.co/xioyLHWtnI — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) February 8, 2022

A welcome boost

Darren Moore has had his fair share of injury problems to contend with over the course of the 2021/22 campaign so far, so it will be hoped that Windass can return to action as soon as it is safe to do so.

The former Wigan Athletic and Rangers man will have a key role to play at Hillsborough once he returns.

It remains to be seen when a proper timescale for his recovery emerges, but Wednesday will have to be careful not to rush him back given the injury struggles he has been through over the course of the season so far.