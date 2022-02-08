QPR host Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Wednesday night and Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column.

QPR come into the game two points outside of the top two and a win could take them into an automatic promotion spot.

Alternatively, Middlesbrough could move up as high as fifth if they beat their midweek opponents, leapfrogging West Brom and Huddersfield above them.

Boro come into the game having lost just one of their last eleven games, which came at the hands of automatic promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers last month.

Since then they beat Coventry and then triumphed on penalties against Premier League giants Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.

QPR had contrasting fortunes in the classic cup competitions, getting knocked out by Championship strugglers Peterborough.

It may not mean much in terms of their league form, but no doubt Boro will be buoyed by their special cup night and this is something that Sky Sports predictor David Prutton mentions when having his say on the outcome.

‘What a position QPR find themselves in. They are picking up points at an incredible rate under Mark Warburton, and with games in hand on Blackburn and Bournemouth stuttering a little, you just never know,’ he writes.

‘This is a tough test. Middlesbrough will be riding high off the back of that win at Manchester United and are charging up the table themselves. With the shape both sides are in, I have to go for a draw.’

He predicts the score will be 1-1 on Wednesday night. The result would take Boro into the top six above West Brom, but wouldn’t be enough to take them past Huddersfield. But they would still have a game in hand on the Terriers.

A draw for Mark Warburton’s side would mean they would go above Bournemouth into third, but only if the Cherries fail to win at home to Birmingham tomorrow.