Morecambe have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Kyle Letheren, who departs by mutual consent after just over a year with the club.

Letheren, 34, joined Morecambe from National League side Chesterfield in January 2021, coming in to bolster the Shrimps’ options in between the sticks.

He ended up helping the club achieve a historic promotion to League One. However, after limited game time over the 2021/22 campaign so far, it has been confirmed that the Welshman has departed Morecambe.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Letheren has left the League One club by mutual consent.

The decision comes after it emerged on Sunday that Morecambe were in talks with the ‘keeper over a potential departure, opening the door for him to find a new club on a free transfer.

Upon the confirmation of Letheren’s departure, Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson stated that the decision comes after lengthy talks with the goalkeeper, adding that the veteran has the desire of playing more regular football elsewhere.

Robinson’s options in between the sticks

With Letheren on the move, loaned-in shot-stopper Trevor Carson will be looking to nail down a place in Morecambe’s starting XI following his arrival from Dundee United in the January transfer window.

Recent free agent signing Adam Smith will be providing cover and competition, while 18-year-old Andre Mendes will also be in place to provide cover when called upon.

Next up for the Shrimps is a League One clash with Lincoln City, where Robinson will be looking to pick up a much-needed win away from home.