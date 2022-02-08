Nottingham Forest’s push for a Championship play-off spot resumes on Wednesday night with Blackburn Rovers awaiting Steve Cooper’s side.

Fresh off the back of their memorable FA Cup win over Leicester City, Nottingham Forest travel up to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday. Cooper’s side will be determined to keep their charge up the Championship table going and a win could even see them move into the play-off spots.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they still sit in 2nd after an impressive rise of their own, but their form has faltered somewhat in recent weeks. Tony Mowbray’s side have picked up seven points from a possible 15 in their last five Championship games, so will be keen to return to winning ways against Forest.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest look to have got through their FA Cup win scot-free, so Cooper should have a wide range of players to pick from.

Joe Worrall made a surprise return against Leicester City despite the fact his absence was expected to run through until late February. Cooper has insisted that he will have to be careful with the academy graduate though.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Samba (GK)

Spence

Cook

McKenna

Lowe

Colback

Yates

Johnson

Garner

Zinckernagel

Davis

With Cooper wary of putting too much physical strain on Worrall, a move back to 4-2-3-1 could be made against Blackburn Rovers, bringing Jack Colback into the side and pushing Garner into a slightly more advanced role. That being said, knowing Worrall’s bravery and determination, Nottingham Forest could yet field an unchanged side on Wednesday night.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.