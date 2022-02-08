Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back on track with a win over Steve Cooper’s surging Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Tony Mowbray’s side still sit in a thoroughly impressive 2nd place as it stands, but with six points picked up from a possible 15 in their last five Championship games, Blackburn Rovers need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

They face a stern test on Wednesday night though, with Nottingham Forest travelling up to Ewood Park. Steve Cooper’s side have surged up the table in recent months and could jump into the play-off spots with a win over Blackburn.

Fresh off the back of an FA Cup win over Leicester City, the momentum is with the visitors heading into the tie.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Sam Gallagher faces a late fitness test to see if he can feature against Nottingham Forest after sitting out of the defeat to Swansea City at the weekend, while both Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Pickering will remain absent through injury.

Ben Brereton Diaz will be involved after a substitute appearance vs Russell Martin’s side as he looks for his first club goal of 2022 following an electric 2021.

A timescale is yet to be put on Tayo Edun’s injury absence and Dilan Markandy is set to miss the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Kaminski (GK)

van Hecke

Lenihan

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Giles

Hedges

Buckley

Brereton Diaz

Even if Gallagher is deemed fit to be involved, it seems a sensible choice to leave him out of the starting XI following his recent absence. Reda Khadra could come into the starting XI in place of Hedges, while Deyovaisio Zeefuik is an option at wing-back if Mowbray wishes to keep him in the side.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.