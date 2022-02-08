Huddersfield Town man Pipa will miss Wednesday night’s clash with Preston North End, but scan results have shown he won’t be sidelined for too long after he was forced off vs Barnsley.

The Spaniard only made his return from a long-term groin injury at the end of 2021, making six appearances for Huddersfield Town since then.

However, he was forced off in the early stages of the Terriers’ FA Cup win over Championship strugglers Barnsley.

Now though, an update has emerged on Pipa’s injury, with Carlos Corberan’s words easing the nerves of Huddersfield Town fans.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Corberan confirmed that the 24-year-old will miss Wednesday night’s clash with Preston North End, but insisted that the right-sided ace isn’t expected to remain out for too long after positive scan results emerged on Monday.

Here’s what the Terriers boss had to say:

“He had a scan yesterday and the result of the scan was positive so we are not going to miss him for a long time.

“As soon as his symptoms stop, he will restart (training) with the group. I hope that can be as fast as possible but we don’t know exactly how long it will be. If there are no symptoms he will be back next week.

“He’s not going to be available to play against Preston, there’s a question mark against Sheffield (United), but he’s a possibility against Fulham.”

Who will feature in his absence?

Ollie Turton will be the frontrunner to take Pipa’s place in the side against Preston.

Sorba Thomas has been deployed on the right-hand side when Corberan has opted to utilise wing-backs, but Turton has been the favoured choice on the right-hand side when deploying a four-man defence.

Pipa’s short-term absence presents Turton with another chance to stake his claim for a regular starting spot for Huddersfield Town. The 29-year-old has played 30 times across all competitions this season, with 14 of his 27 Championship appearances coming as a substitute.

Huddersfield can tighten their grip on a play-off spot with a win over Preston on Wednesday, while Ruan Lowe’s side would move within touching distance of the top-six if they emerge victorious.