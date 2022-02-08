Blackburn Rovers are reportedly adamant that young star Ashley Phillips will be staying at Ewood Park amid interest from the Premier League.

The Sun claimed at the weekend that Blackburn Rovers’ top youngster Phillips is attracting Premier League interest.

It is said that Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Everton are all keeping tabs on the talented defender. However, a report from Lancs Live has now emerged, making Rovers’ stance clear on Phillips’ immediate future.

The report states that Blackburn Rovers are ‘adamant’ Phillips will be staying at Ewood Park.

England U17 international Phillips isn’t able to sign a professional contract yet, but it emerged earlier this season that a deal has been agreed. The deal will come into place when Phillips turns 17 in June, with a three-year contract agreed between the player and the club.

Phillips’ latest big step

This season has already been huge for the Blackburn Rovers starlet’s development, taking his most recent big step in the right direction last Friday.

Phillips was named as the captain by Mike Sheron for Blackburn U23’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion. The youngster netted in the comfortable win too, with Bradley Dack among those to help Sheron’s side secure a comfortable 6-0 win in the Premier League 2.

It marks the latest step forward in what has been a great campaign for the youngster. Phillips has successfully stepped up to the U23 side after impressing for the U18s and earned a call-up to England’s U17 squad for the first time back in September.

The Blackburn Rovers prodigy looks as though he has a big future ahead of him, but the coaches at Ewood Park will be wary of pushing him too early as they look to help continue his development and maximise his potential.