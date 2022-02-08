Sheffield United host West Brom on Wednesday night as Steve Bruce takes charge of his first game since replacing Valerien Ismael.

Bruce returns to familiar ground as he prepares to take charge of West Brom for the first time on Wednesday night.

The new Baggies boss’ first managerial job came with Sheffield United, taking charge in 1998 before his departure in May 1999. Now, he returns to Bramall Lane with West Brom as he bids to turn around the club’s season. The Baggies fell away from the automatic promotion spots under Ismael’s management, so a win over Paul Heckingbottom’s in-form Blades would provide a huge confidence boost.

Sheffield United have surged up the table under Heckingbottom’s management, bringing them back into contention for a top-six finish. A win would make it four in a row in the Championship and would put them level on points with West Brom.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction for the tie, saying:

“Three wins on the bounce now for Sheffield United. The managerial switch seems to be working right now and the play-offs are within sight.

“West Brom have also made a change. The fans had turned on Valerien Ismael, and when that happens you tend not to last too much longer. Steve Bruce is in, and he is a man who knows how to get out of this league. But with the Blades on such good form, I think he may well start with a defeat.”

Prutton predicted a losing start to Bruce’s reign at West Brom, backing Sheffield United to secure a 2-0 win.

A must-win for the Baggies?

After a difficult reign at Newcastle United, Bruce will be determined to prove the doubters wrong by fulfilling West Brom’s ambitions of bouncing back to the Premier League. A win would be huge for confidence, especially given Sheffield United’s recent form, while a defeat could only further dampen spirits at The Hawthorns.

As for Sheffield United, another victory would only see them gain more momentum and boost their play-off chances further, so Heckingbottom will be determined to make it four-in-a-row at the expense of Bruce’s Baggies.