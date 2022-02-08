The72 discusses all the latest talking points in the English Football League in the latest episode of The72 Show.

The FA Cup came back around over the weekend, and it didn’t fail to deliver. There were close calls for West Ham and Chelsea against Kidderminster Harriers and Plymouth Argyle respectively, with Boreham Wood knocking out Championship contenders Bournemouth.

Though the biggest talking point from the latest bout of FA Cup fixtures came at the City Ground – Nottingham Forest knocked out nearby rivals Leicester City with an emphatic 4-1 win, but the game was marred by fan trouble throughout the day.

Elsewhere, Steve Bruce is back in management with West Brom. The 61-year-old takes over at The Hawthorns after Valerien Ismael’s sacking earlier this month, signing an 18-month contract with the club who currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table.

From one former Sunderland manager to another in Roy Keane, and it looks like the Black Cats are keen on bringing Keane back to the club.

The Irishman is set for a second interview with the club’s officials this week, with Sunderland hoping to have a new manager in place before this weekend’s League One fixture v AFC Wimbledon.

And whilst Barnsley’s struggles in the Championship continue, reports have suggested that the Tykes could move for Neil Warnock in the hope of salvaging their season.

All of that and more in the latest episode of The72 Show: